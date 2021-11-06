PDP candidate, Ozigbo condemns poor internet network, urges INEC to extend voting time

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has expressed worry over the poor Internet connectivity experienced by voters in the use of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

Ozigbo revealed that it took him over 20 minutes to cast his vote at the polling unit at Social Centre, Unit 010, Amesi, Aguata local government area, where he spoke to newsmen.

He seized the opportunity to call for an extension of voting period, especially as voting is said to end at 2:30pm.

He also urged eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise, assuring them of their security.

