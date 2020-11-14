PDP candidate urges INEC to ensure credible conduct of Lagos by-election

The Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Lagos East by-election, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure only qualified people were allowed to vote in the election.

The Media Director of the campaign organization, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, made the appeal in a chat with journalists in Lagos following the rescheduling of the election to December 5.

Pearse noted that INEC had no choice than to postpone the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosefe Constituency II bye-elections earlier fixed for October 31 due to the security situation.

He said the party would resume its door-to-door campaign strategy ahead of the election.

Pearse said: “INEC cannot conduct elections without security.

“Now that it has fixed the date, the important thing is for INEC to do the right thing: allow the votes to count and make sure that people who do not qualify do not vote.

“We remain on the fact the Abiru, (the Lagos East APC candidate) has two Permanent Voter Cards and that he didn’t register in the Lagos East Senatorial District, hence he is not qualified to run for the election.

“If anyone votes illegally such has committed a crime.

“We are fully prepared, everybody knows that Gbadamosi, the PDP candidate, is the better candidate, who came in a democratic fashion, and whose commitment is to improve the quality of lives of the people.”

According to him, the PDP candidate, if given the mandate, will bring dividends of democracy to the people of Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe, the five local government areas that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District.

