PDP candidate wins Delta by-election | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jude Ogbimi, as the winner of Saturday’s by-election held in Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State.

The Returning Officer for the election, Christopher Onosemuode, declared the result at Ozoro in Isoko local government area on Sunday.

He said Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates in the election.

READ ALSO: PDP sweeps Delta local council election

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Tabuko, scored 2,543 votes to place second while Agose Ogagaoghene of Action Democratic Party (ADP) recorded 66 votes.

11 political parties participated in the by-election conducted by INEC to fill the void created by the death of a former Majority Leader in the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere.

Join the conversation

Opinions