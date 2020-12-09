PDP candidate wins Zamfara by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared Mr. Ibrahim Tudu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Bakura State constituency supplementary by- election in Zamfara State.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Yahaya Tanko, said Tudu polled 23,874 votes to win the election.

He said: “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Dan-Kande Bello, polled 16,546 votes, while Mr. Ibrahim Tudu of the PDP scored 23,874 votes in the election and he has been declared elected.”

The PDP Chairman in Zamfara, Alhaji Tukur Dan-Fulani, who spoke to journalists shortly after the announcement of the election results, charged the winner to be a good ambassador of the party.

READ ALSO: PDP reveals why APC withdrew from Zamfara rerun by-election

The APC had on Tuesday declared its intention to boycott the election.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji, said at a briefing in Gusau the party decided to withdraw from the exercise because it had lost confidence in INEC and security agencies in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions