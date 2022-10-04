PDP candidates accuse Ayu, other excos of corruption, demand resignation or face legal action

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as candidates and former aspirants on the party’s platform have passed a no-confidence vote

on the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and some other executive members of the party.

The group, under the aegies of ‘Forum of PDP Candidates and Aspirants’ spoke against Ayu, National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, and Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum.

In a resolution after a meeting held in Abuja on Monday, the Forum petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) demanding the resignation or removal of the trio within 48 hours or face legal action that would forcefully remove them from office.

They spoke via a communiqué released at the end of the meeting which was presided over by Chris Ogbu, and issued by the Secretary, Dauda Yusuf, adding that they would commence action by Wednesday if their demands were not met.

The move by the group came after recent accusations of corrupt practices and payment of millions of naira to some top members as housing allowances.

The PDP candidates/former aspirants also said that the underhand actions of the leadership of the party led to the nullification of the governorship primaries in Zamfara State and all primaries held in Ogun State while noting that many more were still pending in courts.

The Forum also alleged that the leadership of the party had resorted to extorting several aspirants during the congresses, primaries and national convention of the party and swapped the names of candidates with the names of persons who did not win, but paid money.

Read also: Ayu, Atiku possibly on agenda as Wike, 4 other govs meet in Enugu

The Forum said that it had already sent a strong-worded petition to the party NEC and demanded the following which includes, among other things, “the immediate resignation of the trio, the appointment of the highest office as Acting National Chairman before the allegation against can be investigated.

It added that “Anyanwu and Damagum cannot be a judge in their own case; therefore, notice to commence legal action in 48 hours if steps are not taken to address the issues.

“Voters now see them as a come and chop or share the party money and removing Ayu and his gang of party treasury looters will go a long way in showing that PDP is now a party that is intolerant of corruption,” the communiqué read.

