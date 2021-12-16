PDP cannot win a free and fair election in Nigeria – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot return to power in a free and fair election in 2023.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this during a meeting with the chairmen of the party’s state caretaker committees.

He said Nigerians were intelligent and knew that the PDP had nothing to offer Nigerians going by its antecedents.

The APC spokesman added that the PDP was not an alternative to the APC in the 2023 general election.

He said the achievements of the APC-led administrations at the state and federal levels were glaring, adding that the PDP had no chance of convincing Nigerians ahead of the elections.

Akpanudoedehe said the sponsoring of some youths by fifth columnists and opposition agents to disorganise the APC had failed.

He described as false the claim by PDP’s new national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, that the APC would not survive 2022.

He said: “I learnt that the new PDP chairman made a prophecy that we will scatter before April 2022.

“Let me send a message to PDP, if we are talking about replacing APC, it can never be the PDP because Nigerians are too intelligent.

“Nigerians will still choose APC; talk is cheap, even when they sponsored crisis throughout Nigeria, we won most by-elections.

“We inherited insurgency and we have dealt with it.

“As we speak, not one inch of Nigeria’s territory is being taken over by any group; when PDP was in government, the insurgents took over everywhere, but today, it is different.

“The successes recorded against insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements showed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was working for the well-being of Nigerians.

“Maybe because the President is not the talking type, I am challenging anyone to show me any social intervention programme better than this government.

“People are collecting alerts for COVID-19 palliatives, youths, women, civil servants are collecting it.”

