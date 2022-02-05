PDP cautions Zamfara Assembly on fresh move to impeach deputy governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday cautioned the Zamafara State House of Assembly against fresh moves to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The lawmakers had on Friday launched a fresh move to impeach the deputy governor over alleged corruption.

The parliament had in July last year moved to impeach Gusau for refusing to join Governor Bello Matawalle in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers were however restrained from initiating the process by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to immediately intervene in the matter and stop the Zamfara Assembly from going ahead with the fresh plot to sack the deputy governor.

The party described the alleged move as undemocratic and illegal, saying any assault on democracy should be halted forthwith in Zamfara State.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Assembly initiates fresh move to impeach deputy governor

The PDP stressed that Matawalle had violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution by moving to the APC without any justifiable reason.

The statement read: “Governor Matawalle should note that the people of Zamfara State are solidly with the Deputy Governor, who enjoys large political following in the state as the custodian of the PDP mandate after Matawalle’s defection to the APC.

“As such, any action against the Deputy Governor amounts to a direct assault on the will of the people which they will firmly resist.

“Any attempt, therefore, to strip the Deputy Governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state.“

The party cautioned the Assembly not to allow itself to be pitched against the people and destroy the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now