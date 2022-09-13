PDP chairman, Ayu begins 14-day trip to Europe Wednesday

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, will leave the country for Europe on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the PDP Chairman, Simon Imobo-Tswam, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said his principal would be in Europe for 14 days.

He was however silent on Ayu’s mission and destination in Europe.

Imobo-Tswam added that the party’s Deputy Chairman, North, Iliya Damagun, would take over as acting chairman in the absence of the former Senate President.

Ayu has been under growing pressure from some members of the party to step down over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary on May 28.

READ ALSO: PDP crisis to fester, as Wike insists on ‘right thing’ despite vote of confidence passed on Ayu

The statement read: “The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks. While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Iliya Damagun, will act in his place.

“Already, the National Chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“He is expected back at month-end.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now