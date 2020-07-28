PDP chairman in Abia dies

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Abia State, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, is dead.

A family member told journalists in Umuahia on Tuesday that Onuigbo died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, on Monday evening.

The source said: “He died after a brief illness at FMC and (his corpse) has been deposited at the mortuary.”

He declined further information on the cause of the politician’s death.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mrs. Love Ezema, confirmed Onuigbo’s death to journalists.

She said: “I was deeply shocked to hear that he died yesterday (Monday).”

