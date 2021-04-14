PDP chairmen’s forum gets new leadership | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP chairmen’s forum gets new leadership
The Chairmen’s Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), comprising of state chairmen of the party has elected a new leadership after the tenure expiration of the former excos.
The leaders were elected during a meeting of the forum that took place in Abuja on April 12.
The forum elected Hon Hassan Hyat of Kaduna state as its new chairman, Hon. Chief Ndubusi Nwodu of Anambra as its deputy chairman, Ambassador A. Desmond of River State as its new Secretary, while Hon. Francis O. Orogu of Nasarawa State, who was formerly the secretary of the forum, was elected the Public Relations Officer (PRO).
According to a statement released by Orogu, the forum also elected Hon. Usman Mohdibadeiri of Borno State as the new Financial Secretary, while the position of the Treasurer is yet to be elected.
The outgoing chairman of the forum, Hon. Obong Paul Ekpo, who was the former PDP chairman of Akwa Ibom State, thanked his colleagues for their cooperation during his leadership and assured the new leadership of his unwavering support whenever the need arises.
He then stressed the need to remain united and focused to enable the party to achieve its primary goal come 2023.
READ ALSO: At last Fayose accepts Makinde as PDP leader in South-West
In his remarks, Hyat thanked his colleagues for seeing him worthy to pilot the affairs of the forum, and thanked the outgone chairman for his quality leadership and assured him of a continued working relationship.
Hyat promised to do his best in making sure that all his colleagues were given listening ears to see that he succeeds in his leadership.
Also, he promised to relate with all the organs of the party being the BOT, Governors Forum and the National Working Committee in seeing that the problems of the party from the grassroots level are related to them for proper deliberation and handling.
The forum was later hosted to a dinner at the Abuja residence of the PDP National Vice Chairman for South-South Zone, Chief Dan Orbih, who was formerly the party’s state Chairman for Edo State.
In his remarks, Orbih said he was proud to have been part of the forum, noting that he was happy that the forum was still operating in unity and commitment as always, and used the opportunity to wish the PDP family a good outing in 2023.
