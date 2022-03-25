PDP challenges APC national convention in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The ruling party will hold its national convention on Saturday in Abuja.

In a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/389 2022 and filed by its counsel, Samuel Irabor, PDP urged the court to declare the exercise unconstitutional and illegal.

It also sought a court order deregistering the APC as a political party having failed to meet the requirements of Sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, Registered Trustees of APC, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and its chairman were listed as respondents in the suit.

In the application, the PDP equally asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from recognising, communicating with, dealing with or having any business whatsoever with the APC as a registered political party.

The party averred that by a certified true copy of INEC’s list of APC’s current executive committee, the party is being run by 13 members.

However, the matter has not been assigned to any judge.

