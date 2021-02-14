PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities and halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy.

The PDP in a statement titled: “Nigeria Collapsing Under Your Watch, PDP Cautions Buhari…Urges Urgent Action to Restore Unity, Order,” and issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed concern that Buhari’s administration has displayed a lack of capacity to meet the basic requirement of governance such as security, safety of the citizens, and the country’s stability.

According to the party, sectional disagreements were degenerating into violent conflicts with attendant consequences on the peaceful co-existence of the country under the President’s watch.

The PDP argued that the country is enveloped by palpable tension and Nigerians are losing confidence in the government.

The statement read: “The party laments the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo state in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.

READ ALSO: AMBASSADORIAL POSTS: PDP accuses Buhari’s govt of attempting to shield ex-service chiefs from investigation

“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers ravaging our country.

“Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states, and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.

“The PDP urges President Buhari to wake up from slumber, end the divisive tendencies of the APC administration and without further delay, take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of 1999 constitution, especially regarding our federal structure and sensibilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions