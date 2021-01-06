PDP challenges Buhari to recover N15tr allegedly stolen by APC leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to recover N15 trillion allegedly stolen by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The PDP said the Buhari presidency and the APC’s “resort to diversionary attack and churning out long epistles of lies and false performance claims would not save them from accounting for their atrocities in office.”

The party was responding to a statement issued by the APC, describing its 16 years in power as a disaster.

The statement read: “The PDP assures that these antics will not save the APC and its indicted leaders from answering for atrocities which include the stealing of over N15 trillion public funds, manipulating the Buhari administration and importing terrorists and bandits for the 2019 general elections who are now on rampage, killing innocent Nigerians, particularly in the northern part of our nation.

“We know that APC’s attack is a desperate diversionary tactics as more revelations continue to emerge on how its leaders and some presidency officials pillaged our national treasury and stole over N15 trillion as well as how the APC has been patronizing bandits with our national resources.

“This is especially giving the decision by our party to expose such APC leaders, in addition to the rising public demand on President Muhammadu Buhari to recover the money and prosecute the culprits.

“Our party also notes the plots by current APC leadership to blackmail and ridicule President Buhari by pushing out fake performance claims, like those contained in the press statement by its illegal caretaker committee on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, which was designed to rubbish Mr. President, highlight his failures and deflect attention from the atrocities of the APC.

“Such fake narratives will not help the APC as our party has details of their nefarious leaders, including APC governors, ministers, certain aides of Mr. President, as well as APC fronts in agencies of government, and would not hesitate to make such public at the fullness of time.”

