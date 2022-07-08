News
PDP challenges Buhari to tackle insecurity, fix economy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the growing insecurity in the country.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party also charged the President to intensify effort at stabilizing the country’s education and economy.
The party identified with millions of Nigerians grossly affected by the current situations in the country.
The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) however charges the All Progressives Congress-led government to end its lethargic approach to issues and seek help to tackle terrorism, address the worsening economic, social and health situations, revamp our productive sector and among others, attend to the crisis in our education sector so that our students in public universities can return to their studies.”
The opposition party urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness and share love among one another.
It added: “Our party, however, urges Nigerians not to allow the sufferings they face at this time to make them lose sight of the lessons and blessings of Eid-el-Kabir; the call for obedience, trust, selflessness and submission to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings.
“The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir presents us with the opportunity to reawaken the virtues of selflessness as well as to share, show love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the weak, the broken-hearted including victims of the mindless acts of terrorism in our country.
“The party urges those behind the killings and terrorism to have a rethink and end their dastardly acts as well as release all those in their captivity.”
