PDP charges Buhari to reposition government | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government.

The party in its independence anniversary message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, implored the president to urgently address the economic and security challenges facing the country.

The statement read: “Mr. President should immediately rejig our security apparatchik as well as his cabinet to inject new blood to effectively manage the affairs of our nation.

“Despite the challenges, our party intensely believes in an indivisible, virile, cohesive and prosperous Nigeria, governed by the rule of law and fear of God.”

PDP urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation, but to remain patriotic and resilient in their various fields of endeavours in serving national interest despite the odds.

The party, however, expressed sadness that Nigerians were celebrating in a despairing mood due to the social, economic, and security challenges that had confronted the nation in the last few years.

It urged the citizens to keep hope alive and continue to work for unity, stability and progress of the country.

“The PDP salutes all compatriots and wishes Nigerians a happy independence anniversary.

“October 1 signpost the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes past in the quest for national freedom as well as the collective determination to live harmoniously, engender good governance and succeed as one people under a democratic rule.

“Unfortunately such pursuits had been undermined by corruption and impunity in high places, promotion of mediocrity, nepotism, executive high-handedness, abuse of human rights, and electoral manipulations.

“Others challenges include disobedience to court orders, security compromises, constitutional violations, disregard for federal character principle, and suppression of free speech.

“The challenge of insecurity, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry making citizens to resort to regional and states security arrangement,” it added.

