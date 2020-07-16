PDP charges FG to prosecute Magu for alleged corruption

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to prosecute the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption.

The party said in a statement titled: “Fraud Allegations: PDP Demands Magu’s Immediate Arraignment In Court …Rejects Pat on Wrist Approach,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, its call for Magu’s prosecution was predicated on conflicting reports on the status of the processes related to the investigations and the direction of the federal government on the matter.

Magu, who was released from detention on Wednesday, had denied the allegations that he converted the recovered funds to his personal use.

He dismissed the allegations as trumped-up charges put together by “opponents” of the anti-graft crusade to crucify him.

The opposition party argued that the delay in arraigning the suspended EFCC chief was raising concerns about the anti-graft war.

The PDP said: “The delay by the federal government in arraigning the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over allegations of fraud is raising public apprehensions over the integrity of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Magu must answer for alleged corruption, violation of rules —PDP

“The delay is heightening suspicion in the public space over alleged attempt to give Magu a soft landing in order to cover up for certain top officials of the Buhari administration as well as some leaders of the All Progressives Congress alleged to have been indicted by the suspended EFCC chairman, in the course of his investigation by the presidential panel.

“Our party holds that where there are no undesirable underhand dealings, any government that is committed to the fight against corruption, in such a manner that the Buhari presidency wants the world to believe it does, should have since perfected its processes and arraign the suspended EFCC acting chairman in court, particularly with the weight of allegations and revelations unearthed at the presidential panel.

“The fact is that the allegations of fraud including alleged stealing of billions of naira recovered by the EFCC among other accusations, which also include alleged transfer of stolen money to certain government officials, are already in the public domain.”

“The expectation of Nigerians, therefore, is for the Federal Government to immediately arraign Magu before a court of competent jurisdiction and prosecute him in line with the dictates of our laws.”

Join the conversation

Opinions