PDP charges members in Cross River to remain united following Ayade’s switch to APC | Ripples Nigeria

PDP charges members in Cross River to remain united following Ayade’s switch to APC

Published

1 min ago

on

Kola-Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday charged its members in Cross River State to remain united following the defection of Governor Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade confirmed his defection to APC after a closed-door meeting with six governors from the ruling party at the Governor’s Office in Calabar on Thursday.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged its members in Cross River to ensure that all structure in the state remain intact.

The party also wished Governor Ayade well in his future endeavours.

READ ALSO: South-East is for PDP —Ologbondiyan

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the decamping of the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

“Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross River to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”

