PDP charges Nigerian govt to convene security summit | Ripples Nigeria

PDP charges Nigerian govt to convene security summit
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday urged the Federal Government to convene a national security summit to prevent the country from further sliding into anarchy.
The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, made the call at the opening of a national conference for the party’s zonal and state youth leaders in Abuja.
He said the conference was necessary to find solutions to rising insecurity in the country as the government at the center has lost control.
He said:“I am convinced that those in government have lost control. How else could a sitting governor be so attacked?
“Our country is sliding into irredeemable crisis. It is no longer politics. So the APC should stop playing with it.
“It is important that youths rise on the same accord to proffer solutions knowing that the APC has failed. The government should, as a matter of urgency, convoke a national security summit to arrest the gradual descent of Nigeria into anarchy.
“They should come up with innovative ideas on how to govern this country because the rising unemployment rate affects youths. So, you must sit up and reject intimidation.
“PDP is a party that believes in youths and women and you know we have affirmative action for the women. By the grace of God, this conference will end with action committee for youths. The future leaders of this country need to take over.
“We will attend to the youths and give them preferential treatment by the grace of God. In most cases, we will remove most of the obstacles on the way of women and youths because they are important to us. PDP is for the youths and the government of PDP coming in 2023 is for youths but everybody will be giving a space.”
