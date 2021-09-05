PDP charges security agents to fish out Sowore brother’s suspected killers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday charged the country’s security agencies to fish out the suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had in the early hours of Saturday shot dead Olajide, an undergraduate student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, along the Benin-Lagos highway in Edo State.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, decried the daily killing of Nigerians.

Police combs forest for Sowore brother’s suspected killers in Edo

The statement read: “Our party insists that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has become overwhelmed, having failed to provide the required leadership to rescue our nation.

“The PDP urges our security agencies to step up their efforts to uncover the killers of Olajide Sowore and bring them to justice.”

