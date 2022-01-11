PDP charges security agents to question APC leaders over insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday asked security agencies to invite leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for questioning over their alleged link with Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party challenged the APC leaders to submit themselves to the security agencies for allegedly importing terrorists into the country and condoning their atrocities against Nigerians.

The statement read: “ Our party urges the security agencies to investigate the confession by a former top APC member that APC leaders imported terrorist elements as political mercenaries in 2015 to help the APC muscle and rig the elections.

“The security agencies should investigate allegations that these terrorists resorted to unleashing violence on our citizens because the APC and its leaders failed to honour their deal to pay the said mercenaries for the heinous ‘services’ they were contracted to provide against the Nigerian people by the APC.

“Nigerians are invited to note how the APC and its leaders have not been forceful in condemning acts of terrorism in our country over the years. Instead, some APC leaders had turned into advocates of terrorism. This is in addition to reports of how APC leaders have been funnelling public funds to these terrorist elements under the guise of negotiations.

“Moreover, the APC administration has continued to accommodate a self-confessed terrorism apologist in the federal cabinet despite outcry by Nigerians. It has also failed to adequately seek or accept assistance from foreign nations to forcefully track and plug sources of funding for terrorism in our country. This suggests either that the APC government is unable, unwilling and or complicit in the fight against terrorism.”

