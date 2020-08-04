PDP chief, Orbih, taunts Oshiomhole, asks him to present his primary school certificate

Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih has challenged the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to present his Primary School Leaving Certificate if he actually went to school.

Orbih made the demand while addressing party members and supporters in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Orbih, the immediate past Edo PDP chairman, also challenged Oshiomhole to tell Nigerians the cause of his quarrel with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he described as a worthy alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

“They said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who graduated from the University of Ibadan, has no certificate. I challenge Adams Oshiomhole to show us his Primary 6 certificate,” Orbih stated.

He also called on Oshiomhole to “allow Edo people to decide who governs them. In four years, Godwin Obaseki has done more than what Oshiomhole did in eight years.”

Speaking at the event, Obaseki announced that the construction of the 12.75km Ososo-Okpella Road, which was abandoned by previous administration, would begin before the end of the year.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Philip Shaibu, urged the youths to shun electoral violence and resist attempt by maverick politicians who may wish to induce them to undermine the sanctity of the ballot during the election.

He urged the electorate to support the policies of the incumbent Governor by voting for PDP and defend their votes in the election.

“Do not accept any arms from them. If anyone wants to lure you to carry arm against yourself, tell that person to call his children abroad and give it to them and fight for them”, Shaibu said.

