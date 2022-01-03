PDP chieftain advises Buhari on ways to ease tension in South-East

The immediate past National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explore dialogue as a means of addressing the yearnings of agitating groups in the South-East geo-political zone.

Akobundu who stated this in a New Year message to Nigerians said with hard work, dedication and unity, the challenges facing the country would become a thing of the past.

“I call on the federal government to immediately ease the tension in the South-East by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.

“South-Easterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

“Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South-East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region,” he said

According to the PDP chieftain, “the South- East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, a highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.

