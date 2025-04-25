PDP chieftain, Aeroland, calls Atiku messiah Nigeria needs to address challenges

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Segun Adewale, on Friday described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the Messiah Nigeria needs to tackle the economic and other challenges.

Adewale, a former PDP chairman in Lagos State, told journalists that no one should write off Atiku politically or ask him to leave the party.

Some prominent members of the PDP, including former the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George and former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State had recently advised the former vice president to drop his 2027 presidential ambition.

George on Wednesday told Atiku to immediately resign from the PDP over an alleged anti-party activities, Fayose said he would work against his presidential ambition, if he decided to contest in 2027.

However, Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, said no one should play God over the ambition of the former vice president.

Adewale said: “He (Atiku) has been tested and tried as part of the few politicians with contentment, and he has never given up.

“He has been in power, he understands Nigerian politics. He knows our challenges compared to other politicians who just want to grab power to get wealth.

“Atiku is one of the politicians that I know who is satisfied with whatever he has. Most other politicians, like his critics, are gluttons.

“It is unfortunate that the unrelenting opposition that Atiku has is still in the PDP, his party, not even outside the PDP.

“Sadly, members of the PDP are still the one vehemently opposing Atiku’s planned coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP, and return the party to power.

“Anyone within PDP saying Atiku should not contest in 2027 is working for the opposition and not for the party or the country.

“They are working for their pocket; therefore, they should not be listened to. We must discard their opinions.

“All dissenting voices in our party are working for their stomach, not for Nigeria.”

He maintained that none of the opposition party could defeat the APC single-handedly, not even Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

