PDP chieftain, Akobundu calls for dialogue on South-East crisis

A former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Austin Akobundu, on Monday urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue in resolving the crisis in the South-East.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had been unrelenting in the push for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The group on Monday banned the recitation of the Nigerian National Anthem in schools through the South- East.

The region witnessed several killings, kidnapping and destruction of public property last year.

Akobundu, who made the call in a statement, charged South-East leaders to unite, and seek sustainable solutions to the issues confronting the region.

He said: “I earnestly call on the federal government to immediately ease the tension in the Southeast by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people.

“South-Easterners are not violent but peace-loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

“Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the south-east to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.

“The South-East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.”

