PDP chieftain, Anaz Waziri, joins APC in Sokoto

The Chairman of Matawalle Support Organization in Sokoto, Alhaji Anas Waziri and his supporters have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant on New Media to the state’s former governor, Aliyu Wamakko, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Sokoto.

Waziri said he dumped the PDP because of failed promises.

He said: “Our exit from PDP is a sign of victory for APC because of its acceptability across the board.



READ ALSO: APC ward leaders, supporters join PDP in Sokoto

“More PDP members are on the verge of migrating to APC.”

He described the APC governorship candidate in Sokoto, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, as the best choice for the people of the state.

Aliyu, who received the defectors at an event in the state capital, assured them that they would be carried along like other members of the party.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected as governor of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now