Politics
PDP chieftain, Dan Orbih demands investigation of attack on party supporters in Edo
The National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Dan Orbih, on Sunday condemned the attack on party members in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.
The PDP chieftain was trending video on social media showing the attack on the party supporters by some youths loyal to opposition politicians in the state.
Orbih demanded a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing those behind the attack to justice.
The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a social media video of a wicked and shameful attack by some politically patronised youths who unleashed unwarranted terror on unsuspecting party leaders and members in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo LGA, brandishing machetes and other dangerous weapons.
“I condemn this barbaric savagery in very strong terms, and I urge the security agents to thoroughly investigate the criminal act, fish out the perpetrators as well as those who might have remotely or closely aided their actions, and make them face the full consequences of their debasing actions. This will act as a deterrent for others who wish to take laws into their hands.
Read also: 2023: PDP poised to return to power with new National Working Committee —Dan Orbih
“Members of PDP in Akoko-Edo LGA should remain calm and go about their robust political engagements as no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the perpetrators and to face the full wrath of the law.
“I urge our party members to continue to engage in peaceful and constructive political activities in line with our party’s constitution.”
