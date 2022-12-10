PDP chieftain, Gwamna, joins APC in Gombe

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ibrahim Sani, the Media Assistant to Gwamna, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gombe.

Gwamna defected to APC along with his supporters on Friday.

The former PDP chieftain cited internal crisis, poor leadership, disregard for rule of law within the party, and disunity as reasons for his decision to dump the major opposition party.

He said “The leadership of the PDP in the state has poorly managed affairs of the party which led to different factions within the party.

“My political ideology is anchored on unity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice and if those are not found in the party then there is no reason to be in that camp.”

Gwamna, who is also the Sardauna of Gombe, said the PDP could not manage Gombe State with the “crop of leaders that prioritise personal interest against collective interest.”

“In politics, internal democracy is very key and if you cannot find that playing out, then practising democracy on a larger platform such as governing the state becomes a big issue,” he added.

Gwamna finished second in the PDP governorship primary held in the state on May 25.

