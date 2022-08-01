Politics
PDP chieftain joins PRP in Benue
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Philip Wuhe, has dumped the party for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
Wuhe, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Makurdi, said he quit the PDP because he was not given fair treatment despite his numerous contributions to the development of the party in the state.
He said: “I wanted to contest for the state House of Assembly election on the platform of the PDP because I was favoured by zoning.
“Unfortunately, the zoning arrangement was later manipulated in favour of someone from Mbakaange ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area.
Read also:PDP vows to approach 2023 elections as united group
“It is because of this that I was compelled to seek an alternative platform to enable me actualise my political ambition.”
The politician expressed optimism that he would win the state House of Assembly election in 2023 because he has the support of his people.
“I am a man of the people. I interact with them freely regardless of party affiliation, as such they are willing to work relentlessly for my success.
“I personally constructed classroom blocks for so many schools within my constituency, Tiev to be precise.
“I also built Churches and opened up feeder roads. All these I did for my people years back without thinking of contesting elections someday,” Wuhe added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...