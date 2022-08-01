PDP chieftain joins PRP in Benue

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Philip Wuhe, has dumped the party for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Wuhe, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Makurdi, said he quit the PDP because he was not given fair treatment despite his numerous contributions to the development of the party in the state.

He said: “I wanted to contest for the state House of Assembly election on the platform of the PDP because I was favoured by zoning.

“Unfortunately, the zoning arrangement was later manipulated in favour of someone from Mbakaange ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area.

Read also:PDP vows to approach 2023 elections as united group

“It is because of this that I was compelled to seek an alternative platform to enable me actualise my political ambition.”

The politician expressed optimism that he would win the state House of Assembly election in 2023 because he has the support of his people.

“I am a man of the people. I interact with them freely regardless of party affiliation, as such they are willing to work relentlessly for my success.

“I personally constructed classroom blocks for so many schools within my constituency, Tiev to be precise.

“I also built Churches and opened up feeder roads. All these I did for my people years back without thinking of contesting elections someday,” Wuhe added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now