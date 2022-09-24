PDP chieftain, Nwanazia joins APC in Delta

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Prince Gabriel Nwanazia, and his supporters joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

Nwanazia, who spoke at a ceremony in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, said he dumped the PDP because of unresolved dispute in the state.

He also berated the PDP for failing to honour agreements.

“I am a strong member of PDP and today I decided to move my supporters to APC.

“I have worked for PDP over the years and delivered for the party in all elections in Aniocha North LGA. But it is unfortunate that PDP does not honour agreements.”

