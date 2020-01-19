PDP claims APC plotting to use Supreme Court to take over power in other states. See list

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is plotting to use the Supreme Court to seize power in some states of the federation.

It listed Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue states, as places the plot is to be perfected upon.

The opposition party made the allegations in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said that in spite of all the alleged attacks, the PDP would still not be deterred but remain focused.

Ologbondiayan in the statement said that the PDP had uncovered fresh plots by the APC and its agents to use the apex court to seize more PDP states with the help of the Supreme Court which is set to deliver judgement on them next week following petitions and appeals by the APC and its governorship candidates in the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO: Amotekun is here to stay, we are ready to sacrifice our freedom for future generations, Fani-Kayode tells Miyetti Allah

The statement added that“It is our irrevocable determination to take all steps necessary to reverse the injustice on Imo as well as stop the APC on its trail to use the Supreme Court to take over states lawfully won by the PDP.

“This attempt is indeed dead on arrival as the PDP, standing with the generality of Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world, will not relent in mobilizing the citizens in pursuit of an end to this and many other injustices that pervade our nation presently,” the PDP said.

Join the conversation

Opinions