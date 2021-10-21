PDP clears 27, disqualifies three for national convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee has cleared 27 aspirants vying for elective positions in the party’s national convention slated for October 30.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who announced this at the official launch of the PDP National Convention Logo and Promotional Materials at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, said three aspirants were disqualified from vying for positions in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He listed the listed aspirants as Prof. Wale Oladipo, Okey Muo-Aroh, and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

While Oladipo was vying for the position of Deputy National Chairman, South, Muo-Aroh, and Olafeso were eyeing the positions of National Secretary, and National Publicity Secretary respectively.

One aspirant however withdrew from the race.

Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, said the three aspirants were disqualified for taking the party to court in a bid to stop the convention.

The trio, according to him, failed to exhaust the internal conflicts resolution mechanism as provided for in the PDP Constitution

