PDP clears 39 for Adamawa congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared 39 aspirants for elective positions in the Adamawa State congress slated for October 16.

The Chairman of the screening committee, Mamu Mohammed, disclosed this in a press briefing on Monday in Yola.

Mohammed said the exercise was in line with the party’s principles and guidelines.

According to him, all the aspirants were found eligible to contest for executive positions in the state.

He said: “We are in the state for the screening of aspirants who will contest in various positions during the state congress of the party slated for October 16.

“At least 39 aspirants showed their interest to contest and all of them were screened and found duly eligible to contest for the PDP State Executive.”

He said the screening was conducted peacefully, adding that the committee followed all due process as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

The chairman thanked the outgoing party officials in the state for their exemplary leadership style.

One of the aspirants vying for the chairmanship position, Tahir Shehu, thanked the committee for the successful conduct of the exercise.

