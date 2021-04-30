PDP clears all 16 Anambra gubernatorial aspirants | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP clears all 16 Anambra gubernatorial aspirants
The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Screening Committee has cleared all 16 governorship aspirants for the June 6 primary election to pick a flagbearer.
The cleared aspirants, according to the report of the screening committee which was headed by former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, and submitted to the National Executive Committee of the party on Thursday, include:
Read also: PDP targets 163,000 new members in party’s registration in Anambra
Uche Ekwunife
Obiora Okonkwo
Chris Azugbogu
Winston Udeh
Valentine Ozigbo
Godwin Ezeemo
Emeka Etiaba
Ifedi Okwena
Ugochkwu Uba
Tony Nwoye
Chidi Onyemerukwe
Godwin Maduka
Chuma Nzeribe
Ekwochi Genevieve.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who briefed newsmen after the 91st NEC meeting in Abuja, confirmed that all the aspirants that purchased the governorship forms were given clearance by the screening the committee.
