PDP clears all 16 Anambra gubernatorial aspirants | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Screening Committee has cleared all 16 governorship aspirants for the June 6 primary election to pick a flagbearer.

The cleared aspirants, according to the report of the screening committee which was headed by former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, and submitted to the National Executive Committee of the party on Thursday, include:

Read also: PDP targets 163,000 new members in party’s registration in Anambra

Uche Ekwunife

Obiora Okonkwo

Chris Azugbogu

Winston Udeh

Valentine Ozigbo

Godwin Ezeemo

Emeka Etiaba

Ifedi Okwena

Ugochkwu Uba

Tony Nwoye

Chidi Onyemerukwe

Godwin Maduka

Chuma Nzeribe

Ekwochi Genevieve.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who briefed newsmen after the 91st NEC meeting in Abuja, confirmed that all the aspirants that purchased the governorship forms were given clearance by the screening the committee.

Join the conversation

Opinions