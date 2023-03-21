Politics
PDP clears Diri for Bayelsa governorship election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee on Tuesday cleared the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for the November 11 governorship election in the state.
The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Yenagoa, the state capital.
He added that Diri was the only aspirant who picked the nomination and expression of interest forms for the election.
The committee, according to Alabrah, was headed by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu.
Diri assumed office as Bayelsa governor in February 2020.
READ ALSO: S’Court rules on certificate forgery suit against Bayelsa PDP senatorial candidate
In his remark after the screening exercise, Shaibu said the governor met the party’s requirements for the election.
He said: “We have checked the documents of Governor Douye Diri and have also interviewed him. Having satisfied our question-and-answer process, we discovered that he is not only worthy to contest the election but also has no encumbrances as far as his documents are concerned.
“Regardless of the fact that he is the incumbent governor and having been a Senator of the Federal Republic, we still went through his documents page by page to ensure that there is nothing that is contrary to the Electoral Law.”
