PDP clears six aspirants for Lagos East, Kosofe bye-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday fixed September 5 for its primary elections for the Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe Constituency II of the State House of Assembly.

The party’s spokesperson in Lagos, Mr. Taofik Gani, who disclosed this in a statement, said the party had put in place all necessary logistics to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He added that PDP had cleared four aspirants for the Lagos East Senatorial district election and two for Kosofe II House of Assembly.

The four aspirants for the senatorial bye-election are – Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, Mrs. Abiodun Oyefusi, Mrs. Saidat Odofin-Fafowora and Mr. Olanrewaju Babatunde.

The aspirants for the Kosofe constituency II are Mr. Alebiosu Adekoya and Mr. Aroyewun Segun.

Gani said: “We are going into the Lagos-East senatorial bye-election and other future elections with the kind of morale needed and ready to face and defeat the All Progressives Congress, irrespective of their eventual candidate.

“Voters in that senatorial district will not be fooled by the affluence of any candidate but the physical developments sponsored and encouraged by the candidate. Any emergency largesse to the area now by any eventual candidate would be collected as a gift and will not be enough to ‘steal’ votes.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in the two areas on October 31.

The Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo on June 15.

The lawmaker that represented the Kosofe II State Constituency, Tunde Braimoh, died on July 10.

