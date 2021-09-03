PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed delight over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which confirmed Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

A three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem had earlier on Friday declared Ozigbo as the PDP’s validly elected candidate for the election.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in its fold ahead of the election.

The statement read: “The time has come for all members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters of our party to come together as a family to work in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra State are waiting for the PDP to restore the losses of the past years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).”

