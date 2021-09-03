Politics
PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed delight over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which confirmed Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
A three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem had earlier on Friday declared Ozigbo as the PDP’s validly elected candidate for the election.
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in its fold ahead of the election.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court nullifies judgment dissolving Anambra PDP exco
The statement read: “The time has come for all members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters of our party to come together as a family to work in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra State are waiting for the PDP to restore the losses of the past years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...