PDP committed political suicide by throwing presidential ticket open —Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open its 2023 presidential ticket instead of zoning it to the South-East has been described as a political suicide by apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday, described the PDP as a “betrayer of the South-East” and will lose the massive support it had always enjoyed in the region.

The PDP zoning committee led by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, failed to zone the party’s presidential ticket, preferring to throw it open to every aspirants.

But in condemning the decision of the party, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, said he could not understand the rationale behind the decision of the “PDP to jettison zoning when it was the turn of the South, and particularly the South-East.”

Obiozor also described the decision as “unconscionable political blunder and betrayal of the Igbo given the price they have paid supporting the party over the years”.

He said that such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that has been well entrenched in the PDP constitution simply changed the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.

In the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said it condemned “in its entirety the political suicide that has been committed by the PDP by its position on zoning.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E K Clark that any party that does not zone it presidential ticket to the south should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South.

“It is therefore curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for a fresh air.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP glomourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation building should be checkmated.

“Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group.

“It is therefore highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities.

“History was never kind to betrayers and the treacherous. The machinations and conspiracies to deny the Igbo their due place in Nigeria is an ingratitude that daily cries to God.

“We urge all the Igbo presidential aspirants to remain focused and undaunted because of the PDP shenanigans; history will always vindicate the just,” it stated

