PDP committee reconciles aggrieved members in Oyo

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Tuesday the aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have agreed to put aside their differences and work for the party’s victory in future elections.

Saraki, who is the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, disclosed this to journalists at the end of a reconciliation meeting with aggrieved members of the party in the state.

He said party stakeholders at the meeting resolved to work closely together under the leadership of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Other members of the committee that attended the meeting held at the Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, were former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke.

Some of the aggrieved PDP members that attended the meeting were – former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi; and a former member of the state House of Assembly, Michael Ogunlade.

Saraki said some of the aggrieved members demanded greater recognition for those that worked for the party’s success in the 2019 elections in Oyo State.

He said Makinde had promised that due recognition would be given to all members of the party in the state.

The ex-Senate President said: “And, they have all said once that is done by the governor, they are ready to work with him.

“So, it is just to start implementing that and roll it down the line.”

Saraki thanked Makinde for his commitment to the party.

He added: “I am a beneficiary of what the party is doing and I hope that when I finish my own term too, people in PDP will continue to benefit from that.

“So, everyone is committed to ensuring that PDP continue to work and strive very strongly here in Oyo State.”

