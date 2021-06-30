Politics
PDP Committee threatens action against ‘illegal LG executives’ in Niger
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to take action against those behind the “illegal inauguration” of the party’s Local Government chairmen in Niger State.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja, the NWC warned those they said were illegally parading themselves as the party’s local government chairmen in some councils in the state to retrace their steps and desist from doing so.
Ologbondiyan explained that the NWC declared the inauguration, which allegedly took place at the State Secretariat on Friday, June 25, as illegal, null and of no effect, as it does not have the approval of the NWC.
“The NWC vehemently condemns the activities of those behind this illegal activity. The NWC cautions that it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state,” Ologbondiyan said.
Read also: Niger PDP insists on ex-gov Aliyu’s suspension for alleged anti-party activities
He directed all PDP members in the state to distance themselves from such persons, saying their activities are without the consent of the party.
Also, he called on the leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state and the nation at large to note that the affairs of the state chapter of the party are still vested on the North Central Zonal Working Committee.
“Furthermore, the NWC cautions such individuals to henceforth desist from actions that undermine the authority of the North Central Zonal Working Committee, the NWC as well as the constitution of the PDP.
“The NWC is in the final stages of its liaison with the National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee to resolve all the issues in line with the Constitution of the PDP. The PDP family in Niger State is advised to await further instructions from the NWC,” Ologbondiyan added.
By Victor Uzoho…
