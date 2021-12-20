PDP condemns ‘joyous turbaning’ of Buhari’s son amid killings in North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some of its chieftains over their celebration of the turbaning of Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, as District Head of Daura, Katsina State, at the weekend.

This was despite killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states and other parts of the country by terrorists.

This was contained in a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, who noted the failure of the party to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security.

Important APC dignitaries who graced the event included Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; the governors of Katsina, Bello Masari; and Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The PDP bemoaned that, “while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travellers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the same troubled Katsina State?

“Is it also not provocative, vexatious, and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders’ party while Nigeria burns?

“Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the ‘political mercenaries’ they reportedly imported from neighbouring countries as thugs, gangsters, and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections,” he said.

According to him, the APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop a wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of funds to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

“Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and bloodthirsty “political bandits” does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.” the statement further said.

