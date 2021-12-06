Politics
PDP confirms expulsion of 15 members in Kebbi
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the expulsion of 15 members in Kebbi State.
The affected persons were – Garba Besse, Ibrahim Manzo, Muhd Ruwa, Musa Manzo, Umar Kamba, Abdulmalik Milton, and Haruna Shayau l.
Others were – Isiyaku Daudu, Saleh Gambo, Bello Gulmare, Junaidu Wasagu, Muhd Afan, Abubakar Kurunkudu, Hajiya Yalli and Haruna Isa.
READ ALSO: KEBBI: PDP suspends 5 LG chairmen, 9 others over anti-party activities
The PDP executive committee in Kebbi had earlier expelled the affected persons for various offences, including anti-party activities.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the NWC’s ratification of the members’ expulsion was in line with the provision of the party’s Constitution.
