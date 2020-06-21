PDP confirms Ondo deputy governor’s defection from APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday confirmed the defection of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the party.

The party confirmed the development on its Twitter handle Sunday evening.

Ajayi, who has a frosty relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier told journalists he submitted his letter of resignation from the APC at his Ward 2 in Apoi, Ese Odo local government area of the state.

The PDP said: “Hon. Agboola after his resignation picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

He is now expected to vie for the PDP governorship ticket ahead of the October 10 election in the state.

