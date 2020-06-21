Latest Politics

PDP confirms Ondo deputy governor’s defection from APC

June 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday confirmed the defection of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the party.

The party confirmed the development on its Twitter handle Sunday evening.

Ajayi, who has a frosty relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier told journalists he submitted his letter of resignation from the APC at his Ward 2 in Apoi, Ese Odo local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Finally, Ondo Deputy Gov, Ajayi, dumps APC for PDP

The PDP said: “Hon. Agboola after his resignation picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

He is now expected to vie for the PDP governorship ticket ahead of the October 10 election in the state.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!