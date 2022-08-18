Politics
PDP constitutes caretaker committee in Osun
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set up a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party’s chapter in Osun State.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Ologunagba said the decision followed the expiration of the tenure of the previous caretaker committee and was in line with the powers of the NWC under the PDP 2017 Constitution.
The committee is headed by Dr. Adekunle Akindele while Hashim Abioye will serve as the Secretary.
Other members of the team are Niyi Owolade, Mrs. Ayo Awolowo, Dr. B.T. Salami, Adetoye Ogunboyega and Alhaji Razaq Oyelani.
The statement read: “The committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP constitution.
“The caretaker committee will serve for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months); or till a new Executive Committee is elected.”
