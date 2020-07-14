PDP constitutes LGAs congress committee for Ondo governorship primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday constituted the Local Government Congress Electoral Committee for its Ondo State governorship primaries slated for July 22 and July 23 in Akure.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the committee is headed by the former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Other members of the committee are – Dr. Bolanle Ogundiran, Alhaji Akhor Idoko, and Senator Obinna Ogba while Alhaji Aminu Yakudima will serve as the secretary.

Akobundu said: “The committee is mandated to elect one national delegate and one representative from Persons Living with Disabilities in each of the 18 local government areas of the state for the governorship election in Ondo State.”

