PDP constitutes screening committee for North-West congress | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a screening committee for the North-West zonal congress.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday Abuja, said the committee is headed by Alhaji Shehu Agaie while Alhaji Baba Iyali is the Secretary.

Other members of the committee are – Senator Grace Bent, Hon. Nura Amadi and Dr. Danladi Abdul-Hameed.

Akobundu said the screening exercise would hold on Thursday at the party’s Zonal Headquarters in Kaduna.

