PDP continues reconciliation moves, appoints four South-South govs to appease Wike

In order to forestall an unravelling of its campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a delegation of four South-South Governors to appease the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This was contained in a communique issued on Thursday, at the end of the South-South PDP Governors’ Forum meeting which was hosted in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The governors tasked with the responsibility are Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Wike is also from the South-South and has refused to be involved in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the wake of his emergence and insistence of National Party Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, not to resign.

The Rivers State Governor has repeatedly insisted on Ayu’s resignation over his shared Northern origin with Atiku.

The communique to that effect signed by the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, in Uyo, reads, “The meeting strongly urged the four PDP Governors within the South-South Zone that took part in the meeting to do everything necessary within their powers to persuade their brother governors, especially Governor Nyesom Wike, to review their position and join hands with the party to rescue, rebuild and reunite the country in the interest of the suffering Nigerians.

“The meeting formally congratulated HE Atiku Abubakar for his emergence as the party Presidential Candidate and thanked the party leadership for the nomination of one of the great sons of the Zone, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, as the Presidential running mate.

“The meeting underscored the need for unity and urged all members of the party within the South-South Zone to make all necessary sacrifices both individually and collectively to ensure the victory of the party in all of the elections in 2023, especially to save the country from the precipice and brinks of total collapse culminating from the clueless, incompetent and ineptitude APC’s administration in the country.

“The meeting reviewed recent events in our party, the PDP, and in the country, especially the dwindling fortunes of the country in the areas of insecurity, economy, unemployment, poverty, inflation, corruption, currency devaluation.”

