Politics
PDP convention holds October 31 in Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective national convention will hold on October 31 in Abuja.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the party’s 92nd National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday in Abuja.
He said another NEC meeting to approve nominations into the various committees for the national convention would hold on September 9.
READ ALSO: PDP crisis deepens as another court sacks Secondus shortly after resuming as party chairman
He stressed the need for the party to stay united in its drive to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
The Deputy National Chairman, South, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who declared the meeting open, said all issues threatening the party had been addressed.
He said: “I am pleased to announce to you all that the interventions are yielding desired results. Nigerians are looking up to PDP to salvage this country from the misrule and backwardness of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has plunged the country into.
“Nigeria is now more divided than ever. The insecurity situation is worsening as even military installations are not immune. Our people can no longer go to the farm, our women are being raped, schools are targets of kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists. The level of unemployment is rising and the value of the Naira is at its lowest ebb. Of course, Naira is the worst of all currencies in the African sub-region today.”
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was also at the meeting, urged PDP members and stakeholders to stay united and help the party to regain power in 2023.
He said: “PDP internal crisis management is far more efficient and far better than APC and the APC government itself. So I want to use this opportunity to commend and thank everybody who has been involved in trying to resolve the recent crisis. And Nigerians should no longer be in doubt about our sense of patriotism, and commitment to get this country moving again.”
The tenure of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Uche Secondus will end in December.
But governors elected on the PDP platform and other stakeholders agreed early this month to push forward the convention by two months in a bid to placate anti-Secondus forces in the party.
The embattled chairman had been under increasing pressure to leave the position over alleged poor handling of the party affairs.
