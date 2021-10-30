PDP convention holds today, as Secondus continues battle to stop programme

All is now set for the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold today, October 30, 2021.

About 3,600 delegates from around the country arrived Abuja amid uncertainty to pick officials to fill national executive positions of the party.

There had been uncertainty of whether the PDP Convention would hold or not, as the deposed National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus had filed a motion of interim injunction through his lawyer Tayo Oyetibo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for the court to suspend the national convention.

Ripples Nigeria reported that a Rivers State High Court, Degema Division sitting in Port Harcourt had issued an interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Secondus, not pleased with the development had headed to Appeal Court.

The embattled National Chairman had in the motion of interim injunction filed through his lawyer Tayo Oyetibo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), prayed the court to suspend the national convention of PDP.

However, the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, dashed Secondus’s hope of the convention not holding, as the court dismissed his appeal seeking to restrain the party from conducting its National Convention, thus paving the way for the congress to commence today in Abuja.

Secondus has however declared again that he would challenge the Appeal Court judgment, as stakeholders wonder if he succeeds whether Tia would it make nonsense of the convention being held today.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Secondus would be dropped as the NAtional Chairman of the party.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court had in 2015, removed Secondus from office as the acting National Chairman of the PDP.

Delivering judgment, Justice Huseini Baba-Yusuf had held that Secondus was occupying the office of acting chairman of the party illegally.

The judge, therefore, ordered Secondus to immediately vacate office and hand over the party’s affairs within 14 days to a capable person from the North-East, where the office was zoned to in line with PDP’s constitution, or to the late Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who instituted the action.

Following the development, the over 3,600 delegates from all over the country are expected to converge today at the Eagles Square, Abuja, to elect a new National Working Committee for the party.

Meanwhile, a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, who emerged as the consensus candidate for the national chairmanship position of the party is expected to be formerly handed the powers to pilot the affairs of the party.

