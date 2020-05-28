PDP cries out over alleged sale of Ekiti Abuja Gov’s Lodge by Fayemi, demands explanations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has cried out alleging that the Kayode Fayemi-led government has sold the Ekiti Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The party has, therefore, demanded for explanations from the governor on the status of the lodge.

The party said there was credible evidence that the property, sitting on 2000sqm land in Asokoro, Abuja has been sold.

In a statement on Wednesday by the secretary, Caretaker

Committee of the PDP in Ekiti State, Diran Odeyemi, the party said “Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people why the

building was demolished and a new structure being built on the land.”

The statement added that “there was allegation that Governor Fayemi got the state government to buy a property belonging to him in Abuja, to be converted to a new Governor’s Lodge after selling the one in Asokoro, Abuja.”

The PDP said the Governor Fayemi-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ekiti State, would be living to its real identity as a “devourer of Ekiti heritage” if it turned out that the massive edifice was sold with no one in the state knowing about it until now.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ekiti govt slashes 2020 budget from N124bn to N91bn

“As at today (Wednesday), the edifice sitting on 2000sqm on T. Y.

Danjuma, Asokoro, Abuja is no longer there. It has been demolished and new structure is being built on the land.

“At the site, no sign post, stating the owner of the new structure,

the contractor and consultant as it should be if the new structure is being built by the state government.

“Also, assuming but not conceding that the new structure with like 15ft bunker is being built by the state government, what is the justification for pulling down the old structure and building a new one at this time? At what time did the former structure become

dilapidated to warrant total demolition to pave way for a new one?

“Should spending billions of Naira on a new Governor’s Lodge in Abuja be the priority of the same Fayemi’s government that sacked over 3,000 workers under the pretence that there was no money to pay them?

“It is therefore our demand that Governor Fayemi must explain to Ekiti people what happened to the multi-billion Naira edifice in Abuja,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions