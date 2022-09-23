PDP crisis: Atiku spokesman, Bwala tackles Wike for playing God

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, described as arrogant the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s insistence on the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

In a media chat earlier on Friday, the governor accused the former Senate president of corruption.

He alleged that Ayu collected N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos without remitting it to the party.

The governor claimed that the PDP chairman single-handedly frustrated his efforts at winning the presidential ticket at the party’s primary held on May 28 in Abuja.

Wike also slammed Abubakar for backing Ayu.

Bwala, who spoke on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said the Rivers State governor was playing God.

He faulted Wike’s demand for the resignation of the chairman, saying the party’s constitution must be observed in the process.

Bwala added that the governor always feels betrayed anytime people disagree with him.

READ ALSO: Disregard for zoning root cause of PDP crisis —Wike

He said: “It appears to me that everybody around him betrayed him because he didn’t have his way. The question is, why are people betraying him all the time? Once you disagree with him, then you are considered a betrayal.

“Wike should remember that he brought two chairmen and later frustrated them out of office. He’s taking the place of God and that’s not possible.

“You will see that the presidential candidate of the party has never said anything. That is a sign of maturity as a strategy in crisis management. It’s important that you know the limits of your power. If Wike feels that some people stole money as alleged, he should as a lawyer report to the law enforcement agencies instead of building on hearsay.

“What isn’t contestable is the fact that Atiku Abubakar emerged the party flag bearer through a transparent process. Wike creates ambiguity in his claims. And seeking extra-constitutional means for the removal of the national chairman is suggesting that the PDP wants to serve Nigerians by violating the constitution.

“We appeal to Governor Wike to rethink. The party has moved on. He should join the move and let the issue rest.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now